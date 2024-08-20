‘Opera in the Park’ coming to Indy 2024

We had the pleasure of welcoming two special guests, Lyndsay Moy, and Ganson Salmon, to chat about the upcoming “Opera in the Park” event.

Lyndsay, who is the Director of Education and Community Engagement at the Indianapolis Opera, along with world-renowned tenor and soloist Ganson Salmon, gave us a sneak peek into what we can expect as summer winds down.

Lyndsay shared how excited everyone is for “Opera in the Park 2024″*” at Garfield Park.

This free event is a great way for people to enjoy beautiful music in a relaxed setting. Ganson, who will be performing, talked about how special it is to sing outdoors and connect with the audience in such a unique way.

As the end of summer approaches, “Opera in the Park” is the perfect event to enjoy some world-class opera under the open sky.

It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the arts.

So, grab a blanket, bring your friends and family, and don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening!