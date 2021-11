All Indiana

Organic, locally made holiday gift idea: Dr. Doug’s Balms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re looking for something to soothe body and mind, “All Indiana” has got some ideas for you, and they’re great stocking stuffers for hard-core athletes, new moms and sun lovers.

There’s a full line of products created by Dr. Doug Storbel, a neurologist, endurance athlete and founder of Dr. Doug’s Balms.

He joined “Indy Style” on Wednesday with some simple, organic balms that have taken off because they really work.





For more information visit, DrDougsBalms.com.