Orlando native to become Josephine Baker in one-woman show at the District Theater

Josephine: A Musical Cabaret comes to Indianapolis’ District Theater. Tymisha Baker, who portrays female icon Josephine Baker, joined us this afternoon to share her story…

Born in St. Louis in 1906, Josephine Baker became an international superstar after moving to France in the early 20s. She starred in films, cabarets, burlesque shows, and so much more. She’s also cited as one of the first people to ever dress in ‘drag’, as she sometimes portrayed men. Her success in Europe gave her the opportunity to live freely, away from racial oppression in the United States.

Despite her successes worldwide, she never stopped fighting for black rights in the United States.

Tymisha Harris stars in this one-woman show. Her acting career spans over 25 years, and she’s been a backup dancer for N*SYNC, a supporting character in the film Bring It On, and has toured with Broadway musicals.

Not only does she star in the biographical cabaret, but she is also one of its creators. The show has been touring since 2016 and has picked up accolades internationally.

Josephine: A Musical Cabaret is set to play at The District Theater from Friday, July 7th through Sunday, July 16th. Tickets are on sale now on the District Theater’s website, link here!