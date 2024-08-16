Orr Fellowship accepting applications for 2025 cohort

Steven Emch and Colton Haymon are part of a program called the Orr Fellowship, which is dedicated to developing the next generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs.

The Orr Fellowship is an early career development program for high-achieving individuals and future-focused businesses in Indiana.

The Fellowship announced today that it is now accepting applications for its 2025 cohort of Orr Fellows.

This program offers recent graduates the chance to kickstart their careers by being matched with top companies in Indiana.

On November 22, 2024, selected finalists will have the opportunity to interview and be paired with partner companies.

Founded in 2001, the Orr Fellowship focuses on recruiting, assessing, and matching university graduates with roles in growing Indiana businesses.

Through this partnership, graduates receive professional development resources and a strong support network to help them succeed in their careers.