All Indiana

Oshima Brothers perform ‘Burning Earth’ ahead of tonight’s LO-FI Lounge performance

Today’s music guests are the Oshima Brothers. They’re emerging artists coming all the way from rural Maine. The brother duo has been making music together for as long as they can remember.

With no formal musical training, their music is all self-discovered.

You can see them performing Thursday in the LO-FI Lounge at the HI-FI in Indy. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.

They also have an album set to be released in April.

Watch the video above to watch the Oshima Brothers perform their song, “ “ and to learn more about them as artists.

To get tickets for tonight’s show, click here.

For more information visit:

oshimabrothers.com

Instagram: instagram.com/oshimabrothers

Facebook: facebook.com/oshimabrothers

YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCOrUVb5ASpY_mD3QdMULNmg

Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/349lepk5mVwAKROMAP13Mg?si=9FqzlkgkSc2fXDmIxRTFGw&nd=1

Pandora: pandora.com/artist/oshima-brothers/ARlb5h2nmr6plPP

Twitter: twitter.com/oshima_brothers