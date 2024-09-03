Overdose Lifeline hosts screening of youth prevention film ‘Perspectives’

Overdose Lifeline, a leading nonprofit in substance use education, is hosting an exclusive screening of “Perspectives,” a groundbreaking youth prevention film.

This event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center.

“Perspectives” is an innovative, self-guided program designed to reshape how teenagers understand and approach substance use.

The film combines real-life stories and expert insights to provide a powerful educational tool for youth.

Following the screening, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a panel discussion with the film’s creators, offering deeper insights into the film’s development and impact.

Justin Phillips, a producer on the film, will be part of this discussion, providing a unique behind-the-scenes perspective.

This event offers a valuable opportunity for the community to witness a transformative approach to substance use prevention and to participate in meaningful conversations about its importance.