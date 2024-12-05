Pacers and JAKKS Pacific Toys host 15th annual Big Toy Giveaway at Frederick Douglass Park

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The annual Big Toy Giveaway hosted by Pacers Sports & Entertainment and JAKKS Pacific Toys returns for its 15th year, providing toys to families in downtown Indiana. All Indiana host Marlee Thomas visited Frederick Douglass Park Family Center to take in the action.

The event was held at the new Frederick Douglass Park Family Center which opened this May. The Center is a community space that offers sports, arts and other programs to patrons.

“We’re really excited about this partnership with the Pacers and to be able to bring joy to our community and to about 120 families,” Park Manager Derrick Miller said. “The Pacers were very gracious. They delivered 12 pallets of toys, from skateboards to stocking stuffers, to baby dolls, dresses, there’s all kind of things here.”

Pt. 2 Pacer Toy Giveaway w. Corey Wilson

Corey Wilson, Pacers Executive Vice President of Community Engagement, shared that the Pacers are excited to be back at Frederick Douglass Park giving out toys to kids. “When you see a kid smile because of these toys, that’s what it’s all about.”

The following is the schedule for this year’s nine in-person toy distributions: