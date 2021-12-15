All Indiana

Panthera Elite gym, student athlete nonprofit opens near downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new gym near downtown Indianapolis is about more than just performance. It’s about community.

Shioma “Sho” Obemeata, the owner and founder of Panthera Elite Training & Performance, started dreaming of opening up his own gym several years before he thought it would be a reality. As a graduate of the University of Maryland Baltimore County, he competed as a Division I track and field athlete.

After school, he pursued his passion for helping others achieve their full potential.

“I was lucky enough to move to Indianapolis for a job and realize a dream,” he said.

That’s how the idea behind Panthera Elite was born.

“We’re not a typical gym space,” he said. “It’s not about getting hundreds of people in the door. It’s about getting the right people in the door.”

He refers to his support system and his clients as his “community.” Obemeata credits family, specifically his mother, for inspiring him and making it all possible.

The dream is also two-fold with the launching of his nonprofit Advancement Through Athletics (ATA).

A man with Nigerian heritage and born in London, his family moved to the United States when he was 13, but says early on he struggled to get aid for college because he wasn’t a citizen. That adversity gave him a passion for helping young student-athletes achieve their education through the work of his program.

“It’s college readiness, first and foremost,” Obemeata said. “We want to make college affordable [and] accessible for all.”

So far, 18 kids have trained and been mentored through ATA since 2015. Four students have gone on to compete for Division I schools and three are currently in college. One attends Harvard, while two are competing at Davidson College and Tiffin University.

ATA is available for kids ages 6 through 18.

The business is located at 2802 North Central Avenue, Suite D – Indianapolis.