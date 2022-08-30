All Indiana

Parents share their favorite places to get alone time from kids

Kid-ing with Kayla- Alone time is rare as a parent and sometimes, it’s necessary to stay sane. Parents were asked to share their hiding spots from their children in a video on TikTok. Kayla Sullivan joined in on the TikTok trend. Using a Dorito as her microphone, she reported live from the cabinet in her kitchen. Other parents shared that they seek refuge in their closet, laundry room or bathroom. “Sources say kids won’t find you in the laundry room because they hate doing laundry,” said Sullivan.

Where do you go to get a moment alone and recharge? Send in your pictures, videos, and parenting news reports here.

