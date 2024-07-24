Party with the Swifties at the Indiana State Museum’s TAY-Gate

When Taylor Swift’s record-setting Eras Tour arrives in Indianapolis on November 1-3, 2024, fans will have an exciting way to celebrate.

The Indiana State Museum is hosting a pre-concert tailgating-themed party called TAY/gate. This event will feature a variety of activities and treats for fans of all ages.

At TAY/gate, guests can enjoy a selection of food and themed cocktails and mocktails.

There will be bracelet trading, DJ entertainment, and karaoke for everyone to join in the fun. Local vendors will also be present, offering unique items for sale.

For those looking for an extra special experience, there is a VIP option.

VIP guests will have access to dedicated bars and additional food options.

Special vendor experiences, such as hair and makeup touch-ups, will also be available for VIP attendees.

TAY/gate is designed to be an all-ages event, ensuring that everyone can participate in the festivities.

However, alcohol will only be served in designated bar areas to ensure a safe and family-friendly environment.

Tickets for TAY/gate are available at two levels.

General admission tickets are priced at $40 per person, while VIP tickets are available for $90 per person.

These prices offer great value for an unforgettable experience celebrating Taylor Swift’s incredible tour.

Don’t miss out on this exciting event at the Indiana State Museum.

Join fellow Swifties for a fun-filled pre-concert party and get ready to enjoy Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in style.

Grab your tickets now and be part of the celebration!