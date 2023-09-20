Pathway Resource Center brings Las Vegas to Indy

Prepare to experience the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas right here in Indy as Pathway Resource Center unveils its 2023 Corporate Benefit Auction.

With the theme, “Games for Good,” this year’s event promises a night of excitement and philanthropy.

The CEO of Pathway, La Keisha Jackson, will grace the studio with her presence, shedding light on this upscale gathering that aims to make a significant impact on the community at large.

It’s an opportunity to roll the dice for a worthy cause, demonstrating that when corporate responsibility meets fun and games, everyone in the community emerges as the ultimate winner.