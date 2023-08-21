Patty Spitler among those inducted into the Silver Circle

After an illustrious career spanning nearly five decades, Patty Spitler, a stalwart in the world of television, sits down with Cody today to discuss her upcoming induction into The Silver Circle. This prestigious society isn’t just another award; it’s a hallowed institution dedicated to honoring television professionals who have dedicated 25 years or more of their lives to making substantial contributions to our industry. The Silver Circle induction isn’t just about longevity; it’s about recognizing the enduring impact individuals like Patty have had on the vitality of the television industry. It’s about setting standards of achievement that inspire and guide future generations of professionals.

The Silver Circle award serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication and passion that individuals like Patty Spitler have poured into their work. It’s not just about their work within the industry; it’s about their commitment to giving back to the community as mentors, educators, and volunteers. These honorees aren’t content with just making great television; they’re equally dedicated to nurturing and guiding the next generation of talent. In recognizing Patty’s achievements and contributions, The Silver Circle not only celebrates her remarkable career but also underscores the importance of service and mentorship in shaping the future of television.