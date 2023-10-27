Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Paul and Ringo set to release unfinished Beatles Song: ‘Now and Then’ marks the end of an era

IS THIS ANYTHING

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

The iconic Beatles duo, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, are gearing up to release the final song in the Beatles’ catalog of creations.

Titled “Now and Then,” this unfinished gem was originally penned by the late John Lennon in 1970 and later worked on by McCartney, Starr, and the late George Harrison in the mid-90s.

After over four decades, McCartney and Starr have completed the song, preserving Lennon’s original vocals with the help of artificial intelligence.

This release, called “The Last Beatles Song,” promises to be a profound and emotional experience for fans worldwide when it debuts on November 2.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Shreve says business and government...
Election /
Derek Hough’s ‘Symphony of Dance’...
All Indiana /
Tips for a healthy Halloween...
All Indiana /
Celebrating National Civics Day with...
All Indiana /
Celebrate National Breadstick Day with...
All Indiana /
Carmel warns no vehicles on...
Local News /
S&P 500 enters correction territory...
News /
A salty problem for people...
National News /