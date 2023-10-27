Paul and Ringo set to release unfinished Beatles Song: ‘Now and Then’ marks the end of an era

The iconic Beatles duo, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, are gearing up to release the final song in the Beatles’ catalog of creations.

Titled “Now and Then,” this unfinished gem was originally penned by the late John Lennon in 1970 and later worked on by McCartney, Starr, and the late George Harrison in the mid-90s.

After over four decades, McCartney and Starr have completed the song, preserving Lennon’s original vocals with the help of artificial intelligence.

This release, called “The Last Beatles Song,” promises to be a profound and emotional experience for fans worldwide when it debuts on November 2.