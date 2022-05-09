All Indiana

Paws & Think offers pet therapy programs

Dogs are becoming a doctor’s best friend.

Pet therapy dogs are a holistic approach to easing pain whether at home, in a hospital bed or even in the emergency room.

Paws and Think has been helping patients for 21 years, visiting 60 facilities including Ascension St. Vincent Hospital and Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

Kelsey Burton, CEO of Paws and Think, joined us Monday on “All Indiana” along with Rosemary, Paws and Think handler, and her adorable pet therapy dog Hazel.

They discussed how dogs like hazel help in the healing process, success stories, their plans for their services this year, how your dog can become a therapy dog and more.

For information on signing up your dog, click here.

For more information visit, pawsandthink.org.