All Indiana

‘Peace in the Valley’ dinner production comes to Myers Dinner Theatre

A small church is in trouble. They have no pastor, and donations are nil.

How can the congregation save the Harmony Valley Church? That’s the premise of “Peace in the Valley,” a Christian musical opening Friday, March 4 at the Myers Dinner Theatre in Hillsboro.

Several of the cast members from the production joined us live during “All Indiana” today to discuss the show ahead of its opening night.

“Peace in the Valley” is showing March 4 – 20 at Myers Dinner Theatre located at 108 N. Water St., Hillsboro IN.