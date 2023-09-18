Peanut Butter & Jam Series Returns to Carmel’s Center for Performing Arts

The Center for the Performing Arts is thrilled to kick off a new season of the Peanut Butter & Jam series on September 30th.

This is an incredible opportunity for families to introduce their children to live performances.

Geared toward kids aged 1-7, these engaging and informal sessions take place one Saturday each month from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., either in the Palladium’s Robert Adam Room or the Studio Theater across Carter Green.

Priced at just $10 per child, this family-friendly outing includes the option of two complimentary adult admissions upon request, making it an affordable weekend adventure.

Don’t miss out on this musical extravaganza!

Visit www.TheCenterPresents.org for more information.