Pet hospitals are hiring amid new demand during pandemic

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Family-owned Noah’s Animal Hospitals is looking to hire people as the COVID-19 pandemic has brought in a new demand for pet care.

People at the hospital say they are hiring at not just one but many of their locations just to keep up.

Its newest location in Speedway is just one of the eight locations they care for pets in. They need veterinarians and technicians but also need veterinary assistants. Unlike the education applicants would need to be vet or a technician, Noah’s will give people on-the-job training for some of its open positions.

Noah’s has a number of clinics across central Indiana including Carmel and Greenwood, and they have a location in Wheaton, Illinois. They also have a 24-hour emergency care center. Tom Dock, Noah’s director of communications, says the pandemic has kept them all busy.

“Our staffs have been working literally since the moment Gov. (Eric) Holcomb said ‘stay in your homes and hunker down.’ We’ve been here,” Dock said. “We’ve been here taking care of pets for emergencies, for wellness care, for all of these things, even above and beyond what other veterinary hospitals could do.”

Dock said even though job applicants may not have experience, all they need is a love for four-legged friends. “While experience is always a plus, our in-hospital training programs can help anyone with a passion for pets find their home in this dynamic and exciting field.”

