Celebrity dog trainer Nicole Ellis offers free holiday pet safety class online

The holiday season is often a time of rejoicing and spending time with the family, but the holiday season also holds a great number of hidden dangers for our critters. That’s why celebrity dog trainer Nicole Ellis is partnering with Rover and Varsity Tutors to help get pet parents prepared ahead of time with a free class on October 28. The free class entitled “Dogs, Halloween, and Holiday Safety” will center on keeping one’s furry family members safe throughout festive months.

Ellis made the point of how important it is to be aware since holidays that may be fun for people could be quite hazardous for animals. “There are so many ways that it’s dangerous for animals, but for us it’s a lot of fun. So it’s really important to talk about these topics and be prepared in advance,” she said.

One aspect of holiday treat is one point of concern. Chocolates, candies containing xylitol, raisins, and grapes are toxic to pets. The decorations offer other risks, with pumpkins containing lit candles easily knocked over and burning homes and pets. Ellis said pet owners should also be careful with ornaments and tinsel around Christmas time because they can block areas of the pet’s body if ingested, requiring surgery.

Costumes on pets present yet another area of concern: While it may be fun to dress up one’s pets, poorly fitted costumes can create anxiety and stress on the animal. Ellis says it’s best to get your dogs or other animals accustomed to a costume well in advance, “so they are comfortable in them.”

The approaching class also will cover ways to minimize triggers of stress on pets, either from repeated ringing of doorbells by trick-or-treaters or guests. “In our conversation with Varsity Tutors, we’re going to go over how to prepare your pet to reduce that stress and anxiety of the doorbell,” Ellis said. She said this is an issue pet owners can address year-round, but with the increase in visitors during the holidays, now is the perfect time to start practicing.

Ellis also said specific breeds could be more susceptible to particular risks. Furthermore, brachycephalic breeds, like Bulldogs and Pugs, can experience exacerbated labored breathing from constraining costumes. Small dogs may be more susceptible to poisoning by chocolate or other toxic foods due to their size. Larger, food-motivated breeds, such as Labradors and Golden Retrievers, may be more apt to take food off the table. Conversely, anxious dogs, such as Border Collies or Greyhounds, may be disturbed by loud noise levels or large groups of people.

The “Dogs Halloween and Holiday Safety” course is free, and this, along with other points, will be discussed. It is scheduled on October 28, and registration details are available at VarsityTutors.com.