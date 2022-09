All Indiana

‘Pictionary’ game show hosted by Jerry O’Connell premieres Monday on MYINDY-TV 23

It’s all about quick sketches and hilarious guesses.

“Pictionary” is coming to the WISH-TV sister station, MYINDY TV-23 starting on Monday, September 12 at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The show’s host Jerry O’Connell joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to discuss this family-friendly game show.