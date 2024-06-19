Pie for Pie: ’25 Years of American Pie

Cody recently met with actor Jason Biggs. It has been 25 years since Jason Biggs’ famous pie scene from the movie “American Pie.” This movie is still very popular today.

To celebrate this big anniversary, Jason Biggs is working with EDWARDS® Desserts, a well-known frozen crème pie brand. Together, they are bringing something special to pie lovers. They have created a new, limited-edition “Anniversary Apple Pie.”

But that’s not all. Jason Biggs will also be back on screen in a new project. This time, he will appear with a delicious-looking pie, just like in his famous scene from 25 years ago.

This collaboration is a fun way to remember the iconic movie and enjoy a tasty treat at the same time. Fans of Jason Biggs and “American Pie” will surely enjoy this new twist on a classic favorite.