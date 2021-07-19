All Indiana

Plainfield 5-year-old using ‘blessing bags’ to help people in need

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Huckston “Huck” Johnson, age 5, has a heart for blessing others and with the help of the Plainfield Police Department, he and his family have been able to make an impact in their community.

His mother, Trisha, explained to All Indiana’s Randall Newsome how the idea of “blessing bags” was inspired by Huck’s older sister, Colbie.

“Huck wanted to do something for others like his sister does for her birthday,” Trisha recalled.

Colbie joined the Toys For Tots effort with Plainfield Police Department using her birthday, Dec. 10, to collect boxes of toy for kids in need. She collected three boxes in 2019 and then more than doubled her efforts in 2020 because of the pandemic, collecting nine boxes with the help of the public and church friends.

Huck wanted to do something similar to help the community. That’s when, Trisha says, they did research on “blessing bags.” Each bag comes with essentials like a toothbrush, shampoo and deodorant.

“[It] may not seem like much, but maybe it will make someone feel more confident and give them the outward ability to crush an interview for a job they so desperately need,” Trisha said.

Both projects have come with the help of Plainfield Police Department, after Trisha connected with her high school friend, school resource officer Josh Jellison. With the department already being a drop-off location for Toys for Tots, the police department started a conversation about helping Huck by using the patrol cars to hand out the blessing bags to those in need throughout the community.

Trisha also talked about why she encourages her kids to smile when they deliver these acts of kindness.

“I am full of joy to see them speak to others and always smile,” she said. “You never know when your smile might change someone’s day.”