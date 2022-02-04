All Indiana

Plastic surgeon gives tips to those considering cosmetic procedures amid boom in plastic surgery

The computer app Zoom is an online tool that has revolutionized the business of plastic surgery.

The Zoom boom made virtual consultations possible, streamlined the process and tightened the timeline between concept and completion.

Top New York plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich joined us today is to tell us how Zoom and flexible work schedules as a result of the pandemic have all combined to cause a massive spike in the number of people getting cosmetic enhancements.

Dr. Richard Westreich’s three tips for people considering cosmetic procedures:

Find a doctor that allows you to cancel a procedure after an in-person meeting. Results over name recognition (your outcome willl not be better than what the doctor posts online). Don’t rush in to getting any procedure.

For more information visit, newfaceny.com.