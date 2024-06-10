Podcast host shares insight on popularity of true crime podcasts

Podcast aiming to tell stories of Black lives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- After the launch of a national movement for black lives, the unspeakable happens.

A string of mysterious tragedies among Ferguson activists in St. Louis.

These murders inspired a NAACP image award nominated true crime podcast.

Ray Nowosielski co-created “After the Uprising,” a podcast to find out what truly happened to Danye Dion Jones, who was found hanging from a tree in St. Louis in 2018.

Now, the second season is set to be released.

It chronicles and searches for answers as to what happened to Darren Seals, the 29-year-old co-founder of Hand Up United, after he was found shot dead in a burning car in 2016.

Ray Nowosielski is a NAACP Image Award- and two-time-Emmy-nominated non-fiction filmmaker, journalist, writer, co-owner of Double Asterisk**, founder of True Stories.

He also directed and produced on the Emmy-nominated 3rd season of VICE on HBO and was a consulting producer for the pilot of the Amazon original series The New Yorker Presents.

Ray is best known for his feature film documentary collaborations over the past decade with Peabody Winner Dave Cassidy and two-time Oscar-winner Barbara Kopple, beginning with the NAACP Image Award-nominated Dap-Kings docu-musical “Miss Sharon Jones!”

He also did a Discovery Channel anthology film about climate change’s effects on water in the West, “Killing the Colorado”; an Emmy-nominated Netflix Original about the relationship between Johnny Cash and President Nixon, “Tricky Dick & the Man in Black,” and the poignant true-crime and self-help mashup for Investigation Discovery, “A Murder in Mansfield.”

Ray has written for Salon, Truthdig, Truthout and Fortune and contributed to investigations by The Daily Beast, Gawker, The Intercept and Newsweek.

He is a proud member of the Documentary Producers Alliance, fighting for equality, ethics and standards in our profession.