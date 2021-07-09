All Indiana

PopCon returns to Indianapolis for 8th anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– PopCon, a celebration of “all things pop culture”, has returned to Indianapolis and is celebrating its eighth anniversary in the city where it all started. It’s the first major event open to the public at the Indiana Convention Center in 2021.

This year, PopCon brought the celebration in with a new international film festival and more than 20 guest celebrities including famous voice actors and YouTube sensations. All Indiana’s Randall Newsome caught up with actor Jim O’Heir from the hit show Parks & Recreation. He gave his thoughts on his very first PopCon experience on day one.

Other notable guests include:

Emily Swallow from hit series Supernatural and the Mandalorian

from hit series Supernatural and the Mandalorian Holly Marie Combs from Charmed and Pretty Little Liars

from Charmed and Pretty Little Liars Jim Cummings , the voice actor of Winnie the Pooh

, the voice actor of Winnie the Pooh CJ and Richie Ramone from The Ramones

Indianapolis-based costume designer, Jessica West, also had her handmade Chewbacca costume on display.

Check out the interviews for more from the first day of the convention’s return. PopCon is happening through the weekend and ends Sunday. Click here for tickets and details on upcoming events.