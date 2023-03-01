Popera quartet Il Divo coming to Old National Centre

(WISH) — They have sold more than 30 million albums, have 160 gold and platinum tracks in 33 countries, and have completed six world tours.

The male, multinational classical crossover vocal quartet Il Divo now is about to start its seventh.

They also known for inventing the music genre known as popera, or operatic pop. Their latest album is a celebration of Motown classics “My Girl,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and “Reach Out I’ll Be There.

American tenor David Miller stopped by “All Indiana” on Wednesday to talk about the latest tour, and what fans can expect.

The quartet will appear March 23 at the Old National Centre in Indianapolis. Tickets are available online.