All Indiana

Power Huddle program helps teens get jobs

An Indianapolis Program is helping teens get jobs.

“Yes Indy” is launching “Power Huddle,” a two-week job-readiness experience.

In the program, teens learn to develop skills that help them get hired.

A program administrator and student who recently completed the program joined us Monday on “All Indiana” to share more about the “Power Huddle” experience.

