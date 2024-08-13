Practical guidance from Barbara Corcoran for small businesses

Small businesses play a crucial role in driving the U.S. economy, but many face significant risks. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 27% of small businesses report that they are just one disaster away from shutting down. Technology solutions can help address many challenges small businesses encounter, but the rapid advancement of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) has left some business owners feeling overwhelmed.

Businesswoman and investor Barbara Corcoran, known for her role on “Shark Tank,” recently discussed these challenges and offered advice for small business owners. Corcoran is leading a new webinar series designed to provide practical guidance on running a business, with a focus on operational success, customer engagement, and AI. The series, presented by AT&T Business, aims to give entrepreneurs actionable insights that they can immediately apply to their businesses.

Corcoran emphasized the importance of operational success, which involves selecting the right team, managing finances effectively, and overcoming obstacles. She also addressed the need for small business owners to engage with technology, even if they are not tech-savvy themselves. The webinars will include practical advice from AT&T Business on what technology to invest in and what to avoid.

A key topic in the series is the use of AI in business. Corcoran stated that AI is one of the best tools available to entrepreneurs, despite its intimidating reputation. The webinars aim to demystify AI and encourage business owners to explore its potential to help grow their businesses.

Corcoran also touched on common challenges faced by small business owners, including loneliness and the need for confidence in trying new approaches. She explained that overcoming these challenges is essential for business growth and success. The webinar series is intended to empower small business owners with the knowledge and confidence to embrace change and innovation in their operations.

The “Behind the Biz with Barbara Corcoran” webinar series is presented by AT&T Business and is designed to provide valuable insights for both new and established small business owners.