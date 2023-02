All Indiana

President Benjamin Harrison gives first interview in ages

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s only U.S. President, Benjamin Harrison, visits “All Indiana” just in time before Presidents Day!

Harrison served as the 23rd president from 1889-1893 and joined News 8’s Alexis Rogers and Kayla Sullivan for his first interview in ages!

The president is giving tours of his Delaware Street home on Monday, and everyone is invited! Anyone interested in meeting and taking a selfie with President Harrison can purchase tickets online.