Presidential Egg Roll hatching on a mission to provide the ‘right kind of food’

As you’re planning your Easter and springtime activities for the family, consider joining the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site for its annual Presidential Egg Roll—an event that brings a cherished White House tradition right here to Indianapolis, Indiana.

Taking place at the home of Indiana’s only U.S. president, Benjamin Harrison, the Presidential Egg Roll promises a morning filled with fun and festivities for all ages. No need to travel to Washington, D.C., because on Saturday, March 23rd, from 9:00-10:30 a.m., families can enjoy this unique event right in their own backyard.

The egg roll itself is a delightful Easter celebration where children race to roll their decorated eggs through the grass using wooden spoons to guide them along. It’s a tradition that dates back to 1878, and now, thanks to the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, families in Indiana can partake in this time-honored activity.

In addition to the egg roll, there will be plenty of other activities to enjoy, including crafts, music, and the opportunity to take photos with the Easter Bunny. The egg roll races will be organized by age group, with races occurring every 15 minutes on the presidential lawn.

Best of all, this event is free for both children and their parents. However, due to limited space, it’s essential to reserve your spot in advance. Registration can be completed online, and tickets are free of charge. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to create lasting memories with your family in a historic setting.

Here’s a fun fact: Did you know that President Harrison was the first to introduce music to the egg rolling celebration while in the White House in 1889? He enlisted the United States Marine Band to add an extra layer of festivity to the event—an innovation that continues to this day.

This year’s Presidential Egg Roll is made possible by the generous support of HATCH and the Indiana State Poultry Association, who are presenting sponsors of the event. As a special treat, at the conclusion of the festivities, each family will receive one dozen eggs, courtesy of these generous sponsors.

So, mark your calendars, gather the family, and come experience the joy and tradition of the Presidential Egg Roll at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. It’s sure to be an egg-cellent time for all!