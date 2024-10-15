Prime 47’s signature dessert and wine dinners delight guests

Chef Ryne Kempin from Prime 47 discusses some of the restaurant’s offerings, including their popular wine dinners and a crowd-favorite dessert. Kempin shared that Prime 47 hosts wine dinners with groups of 25 to 30 people, which have been well-received. “We had one last night and got some really great feedback,” he said. Though the date of the next wine dinner has yet to be announced, Kempin emphasized the success of the recent event.

Kempin also brought one of Prime 47’s signature desserts—a half-baked, house-made cookie served à la mode. “In the past, we used premade dough, but now we make the dough in-house,” Kempin explained. The dessert is partially baked, offering a balance between cookie dough and a finished cookie, served warm and topped with ice cream. The full-sized version is available on the dinner menu, while a smaller version is given to birthday guests.

Commenting on the dessert’s appeal, Kempin said, “It’s really great to finish a meal with something light, especially after a heavier steakhouse dinner.” He also noted that guests can enjoy the dessert and drinks after attending an event nearby, such as those held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In addition to their regular offerings, Prime 47 will be open on Sundays for special events, including brunch on Colts game days. “We’re doing brunch this Sunday for the Colts pregame and dinner after the game,” Kempin said. He also mentioned that Prime 47 will open at 1 p.m. for the Pacers’ season opener next Sunday, with dinner service running until 9 p.m.

For more information, Prime 47’s menu and event details can be found by visiting steakhouseindianapolis.com.