Prime Connects launches 2nd annual Artists In August event

Prime Connects is hyping up the Indianapolis community towards a great event called Artists in August happening Aug. 30 at the Arts Garden in Indianapolis.

Expect a night filled with creativity and fun! The event will run from 6:30-10 p.m. and feature over 50 live acts, including painters, singers, comedians, and a lot more.

Attendees will witness a mixture of different performance arts coming together in one place to lift the local creative community.

Prime Connects is a networking group that helps people connect while supporting new business ideas in Indianapolis.

Events such as Artists In August give a venue for showcasing local artists and bring the community together in celebration of creativity.

Artists in August is not all about showcasing abilities, but rather a true community where art and business meet.

Prime Connects helps build that connection, making sure both the artists and businesspeople have the means for proper resources and support to further themselves.

If you love art, or would just want to have a fun night, Artists In August will be a great chance.

The Indianapolis Arts Garden at 110 W. Washington St. will be a great place for a night full of creativity, meeting new people, and community spirit.

Please visit the Prime Connects website for more event information and how to register.