Isaiah Mustafa discusses the new Prime Video series ‘Cross’ and his role as John Sampson

Prime Video’s new psychological thriller “Cross” is now streaming, featuring all eight episodes of its first season. The show brings James Patterson’s iconic character Alex Cross to life, diving deep into the psyches of killers and their victims. Isaiah Mustafa stars as John Sampson, Alex Cross’s loyal partner, alongside Aldis Hodge in the title role.

In a conversation about the series, Mustafa spoke about the dynamic between his character and Alex Cross. “He’s an incredible person, immensely talented, and very easy to work with,” Mustafa said of Hodge. “There’s so much respect that we had for each other, and it just made the brotherhood between John and Alex come to life on screen.”

The show marks a rare moment in television, featuring two Black male leads in a series focused on psychological and procedural drama. Mustafa noted the significance of this representation, explaining how the series steps away from stereotypes and showcases characters in depth and complexity.

“One of the things that’s amazing about Alex is that he’s unapologetically himself. He doesn’t code-switch; he does his job as he is,” Mustafa said. “And Sampson is his backbone—when Alex veers off course, he’s the one who brings him back. That kind of friendship, where you can have hard conversations, is a real bond.”

The anticipation for “Cross” has been significant, with the series already renewed for a second season before its premiere. Mustafa shared his reaction to the news: “It’s nerve-wracking waiting to see if you’ll have a job next season. But when Aldis called me with the news, it was such a relief and an honor. We’re ready to go back and do it all again.”

Mustafa also reflected on his career, which spans comedy, commercials, and dramatic roles. Best known by many as the face of Old Spice, Mustafa has seamlessly transitioned to serious roles. “If you enjoy what you’re doing, it shows,” he said. “I’ve been lucky to work on such a variety of projects, and I think all those experiences come together.”

The camaraderie between Mustafa and Hodge extended offscreen as well, forged during their time filming in Washington, D.C., and during detective training to prepare for their roles. “We worked with a forensic psychologist and detectives who shared their experiences, not just on the job but also what it’s like to take that home with them,” Mustafa said. “Our show doesn’t shy away from tackling mental health and the challenges that come with this line of work.”

The series, which blends intense drama with personal storytelling, offers a fresh perspective on the lives of law enforcement professionals. “You’ll see a real authenticity in Aldis’s portrayal of Alex Cross,” Mustafa said. “He was meant to play this role.”

As “Cross” gains traction with audiences, fans can look forward to its second season. “The brotherhood you see on screen is real,” Mustafa added. “We had the opportunity to really build these characters together, and I think that shows.”

“Cross” is available to stream now on Prime Video, with season two already in the works.