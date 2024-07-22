Prince Property Group, LLC: Real estate developer on a new mission

Brian Prince, recently named to the 2024 Indianapolis Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 list, is making significant strides in the real estate development sector.

His dedication to community growth and enhancement is evident through his various roles and contributions. He joined us this afternoon to share more information about Prince Property Group, LLC.

Prince serves on the National Product Council for Public-Private Development, where he helps guide projects that benefit both the public and private sectors.

He is also actively involved with the Urban Land Institute (ULI). As part of ULI’s technical advisory panel, he offers expert advice on complex development issues.

In addition, Prince contributes to the ULI Real Estate Diversity Initiative (REDI) program.

This program aims to encourage women and people of color to pursue careers in real estate development, promoting diversity and inclusion in the industry.

Prince’s company, PPG, emphasizes intentional and purposeful development in the communities it serves. Whether conducting feasibility studies, selecting sites, managing construction projects, or seeking investments, PPG focuses on projects that drive significant change and align with its mission.

Their goal is to deliver strong returns, foster community growth, and enhance the quality of life in the areas they develop.

Brian Prince’s commitment to community development and his recognition as a leader in the industry highlight his impact and dedication to creating positive change.

To learn more information, watch the full interview above and visit the Prince Property Group, LLC. website.