Project WILL, Inc. to host 2nd Annual Bubbles & Bags Brunch

Project WILL, Inc. is excited to invite you to their 2nd Annual Bubbles & Bags Brunch on Saturday, August 24th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at VisionLoft in Indianapolis. This event promises to be elegant, empowering, and fun, hosted by the well-known Emmy-winning anchor, Alexis Rogers.

What to Expect:

Designer Purse Auction: Bid on beautiful designer handbags—perfect for gifts or your own collection.

Delicious Brunch: Enjoy a tasty meal with mimosas and champagne to sip on.

Stories of Inspiration: Hear directly from those who have benefited from Project WILL, Inc.'s programs, sharing how their lives have been positively impacted.

Networking & Fun: This event is a great opportunity to meet people who care about making a difference, all while enjoying a lively atmosphere.

Visual Highlights:

Lively Setting: Expect handsomely decorated tables, sparkling mimosas, and stunning handbags.

Informative Speakers: Capture memorable moments with photo opportunities alongside Alexis Rogers and other speakers sharing powerful stories.

2023 Memories: Photos and videos from last year's event will be shown, highlighting memorable moments.

About Project WILL, Inc.: Project WILL, Inc. is a nonprofit organization started by Jeanine Coleman in 2019. They focus on supporting young adults who face behavioral health challenges. By partnering with community organizations, they provide skill development and personal growth opportunities in a supportive environment that fosters a sense of belonging and purpose.

Supporting a Good Cause: This brunch is not just about having a good time; it’s also about making a real difference. Your participation will help Project WILL, Inc. continue its important work of uplifting and empowering individuals facing behavioral health challenges.

Join them for a morning filled with good food, great company, and the chance to support an incredible cause.