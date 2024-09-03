Protecting your kids from lunch box shaming

As students prepare to return to school, families are encountering a surprising and concerning issue: lunch box shaming.

This form of food-based bullying happens when a child feels embarrassed or made to feel bad about the food they bring from home, which often reflects their family’s culture or traditions.

In a recent live Zoom event, holistic nutritionist Janna Johnson joined the discussion to shed light on this growing problem.

Johnson emphasized the importance of respecting cultural diversity in food choices and encouraged families to support their children by celebrating their unique food traditions.

Lunch box shaming not only affects a child’s self-esteem but also can lead to unhealthy relationships with food.

Johnson provided practical tips for parents on how to address this issue with their children and advocated for schools to create more inclusive environments where all students feel proud of their heritage and the foods they bring.

The conversation was a timely reminder of the importance of fostering acceptance and understanding in school communities, ensuring that every child feels confident and supported.