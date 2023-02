All Indiana

Psychologist talks about book ‘How to Be Single and Happy’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Valentines Day around the corner, the reality is that dating in today’s world can be brutal. Thankfully, there are ways to remain hopeful while looking for love.

Author Dr. Jenny Taitz who is a clinical psychologist and board-certified cognitive behavior expert, joined “All Indiana” to talk about the message in her book “How to Be Single and Happy: Science-Based Strategies for Keeping Your Sanity While Looking for a Soul Mate.”