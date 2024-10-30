Tasty Takeout: Punkin’s Pies & Sweet Treats

Joanna Wilson, owner of Punkin’s Pies & Sweet Treats, and her mother, Jaunice Lee, recently showcased their popular offerings. The business, which specializes in sweet potato pies and various desserts, has roots in family tradition. Joanna learned pie-making from her mother, who perfected her sweet potato pie recipe over the years. “People would ask her to make them over and over,” Joanna shared, explaining how demand led her to start the business.

While pies are a staple, Punkin’s Pies has expanded to offer a wide range of treats, including the popular “bling berries” and “Turtle Patties,” made with homemade caramel, pecans, and chocolate. “Those hands come from her,” Joanna said, acknowledging her mother’s influence and dedication—Lee, at 87, still helps with weddings and special events.

For the upcoming holidays, Wilson encourages early orders, noting that menus will be available with seasonal pie flavors and desserts. Orders can be placed by emailing punkinspies@yahoo.com, and the treats can be picked up at their store, located inside The AMP Food Hall at 1220 Waterway Boulevard. The AMP’s central location, soon accessible via a new pedestrian bridge, makes it a convenient spot for anyone looking to enjoy Punkin’s Pies’ unique sweets.

More information on Punkin’s Pies & Sweet Treats is available at punkinspies.com.