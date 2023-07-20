Pursuing victory over cancer through research

We are thrilled to announce that Jon Alhart, a prominent figure in the community, joined us to discuss the highly anticipated 3rd annual Blocking Cancer Event. This exciting fundraising initiative is set to be hosted by none other than the talented Indianapolis Colts Offensive Lineman, Quenton Nelson. The event aims to rally support and raise funds for the esteemed V Foundation, an organization dedicated to advancing cancer research and finding a cure for this devastating disease. Jon Alhart’s presence and insights will undoubtedly add an extra layer of excitement and motivation to this impactful event.

With Quenton Nelson’s involvement and dedication to the cause, the 3rd annual Blocking Cancer Event promises to be an incredible opportunity to make a difference in the fight against cancer. By supporting the V Foundation, attendees and donors will contribute to groundbreaking research, innovative treatments, and improved care for cancer patients worldwide. This event serves as a powerful platform to unite individuals, sports enthusiasts, and philanthropists in a shared mission of eradicating cancer. Together, with Jon Alhart’s valuable contribution, we are poised to create a memorable and impactful event that will drive positive change and bring hope to those affected by cancer.