‘Queen of Wino’s’, Tasha K brings her comedy tour to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is gearing up for a night of laughter as Tasha K, the social media celebrity gossip YouTuber known for her channel “Unwine with Tasha K,” takes the stage at the Helium Night Club on Sunday. Tasha K, often referred to as the “Queen of Winos,” has built a significant following through her unfiltered and humorous takes on celebrity gossip and current events. Her channel boasts millions of views, making her a household name in the world of online entertainment.

In her latest venture, Tasha K is hitting the road with a comedy tour that promises to deliver the same wit and humor that her fans have come to love. Reflecting on her journey, Tasha K said, ” We do work very hard. You know I’m putting this stuff together, but I do write my own jokes. I do not buy them. Respect! Put some respect, on me.”

Her stop at the Helium Night Club is offering a unique blend of stand-up comedy and her signature storytelling style. Tasha K shared her excitement about the tour, saying, “Oh my God, this is my first official tour that is selling out. I’m just so excited. I’ll bring the wine, gossip, and comedy to Indianapolis. Indianapolis can expect all of their wine being spilled.” Fans can expect an evening filled with laughter and perhaps a few surprises, as Tasha K brings her dynamic presence from the screen to the stage.

She also explained how she is committed to authenticity. To make her performance even more special, Tasha K is spilling the wine on local culture. “I’m in the neighborhood. I’m reading and looking up information on your politicians. I’m looking at your state laws. I’m looking at everything that’s going down—the men, the celebrity men, the neighborhood men—are we coming to spill and unwind it all.”

To ‘Unwine with Tasha K’ and purchase tickets, visit the Helium Night Club’s website.