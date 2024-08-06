Quiet-Quitting Friendships: Florence Ann Romano’s insights

Navigating Friendships: The art of quiet quitting friendships

Florence Ann Romano, a personal growth strategist and author of “Build Your Village,” shared her thoughts on quiet-quitting friendships.

Quiet-quitting a friendship means slowly stepping back from a relationship without a dramatic breakup.

It might involve reducing the time spent together, not responding to messages as quickly, or gently distancing yourself.

Romano explains that this can be beneficial for some people.

Sometimes, friendships become toxic or no longer serve our well-being.

Quiet-quitting allows individuals to move on without confrontation, helping to maintain peace and emotional health.

