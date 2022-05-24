All Indiana

Race-themed cocktail ideas inspired by Month of May

It’s race week, and a lot of businesses are getting into the spirit in their own way.

Big Woods restaurants and Hard Truth bars are offering some fun and tasty race-themed cocktails.

There are 6 drinks total, all with race-themed names. Tuesday, Tim O’Bryan, Co-Founder and Owner/Partner, BWQOHT, Inc., mixed up a couple of them for us on “All Indiana.”

The Pace Car Hard Truth Indiana Rye Whiskey, orange liqueur, lemon and orange

Kiss-The-Bricks Cooler Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, lime

Carb Day Hard Truth Toasted Coconut rum, grapefruit, lemon, and agave

Racing Fuel Hard Truth Original Vodka, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum Cream, crème de cacao, coffee liqueur, espresso, coffee beans

Winners Drink Milk Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream, Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Kahlua, half and half, chocolate

Back Home Again Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey, lemon, basil



Recipes for each cocktail can be viewed here.