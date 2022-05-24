Race-themed cocktail ideas inspired by Month of May

It’s race week, and a lot of businesses are getting into the spirit in their own way.
Big Woods restaurants and Hard Truth bars are offering some fun and tasty race-themed cocktails.
There are 6 drinks total, all with race-themed names. Tuesday, Tim O’Bryan, Co-Founder and Owner/Partner, BWQOHT, Inc., mixed up a couple of them for us on “All Indiana.”
- The Pace Car
- Hard Truth Indiana Rye Whiskey, orange liqueur, lemon and orange
- Kiss-The-Bricks Cooler
- Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, lime
- Carb Day
- Hard Truth Toasted Coconut rum, grapefruit, lemon, and agave
- Racing Fuel
- Hard Truth Original Vodka, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum Cream, crème de cacao, coffee liqueur, espresso, coffee beans
- Winners Drink Milk
- Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream, Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Kahlua, half and half, chocolate
- Back Home Again
- Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey, lemon, basil
Recipes for each cocktail can be viewed here.