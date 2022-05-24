All Indiana

Race-themed cocktail ideas inspired by Month of May

by: Tierra Carpenter
It’s race week, and a lot of businesses are getting into the spirit in their own way.

Big Woods restaurants and Hard Truth bars are offering some fun and tasty race-themed cocktails.

There are 6 drinks total, all with race-themed names. Tuesday, Tim O’Bryan, Co-Founder and Owner/Partner, BWQOHT, Inc., mixed up a couple of them for us on “All Indiana.”

  • The Pace Car
    • Hard Truth Indiana Rye Whiskey, orange liqueur, lemon and orange
  • Kiss-The-Bricks Cooler
    • Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, lime
  • Carb Day
    • Hard Truth Toasted Coconut rum, grapefruit, lemon, and agave
  • Racing Fuel
    • Hard Truth Original Vodka, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum Cream, crème de cacao, coffee liqueur, espresso, coffee beans
  • Winners Drink Milk
    • Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream, Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Kahlua, half and half, chocolate
  • Back Home Again
    • Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey, lemon, basil

Recipes for each cocktail can be viewed here.

