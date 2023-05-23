Racing community provides support to America’s veterans

In a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by our veterans, recent statistics reveal that 27% of retired servicemen and women, amounting to a staggering 4.9 million individuals, live with service-connected disabilities.

Acknowledging this pressing need, Semper Fi and America’s Fund stepped up last year by fulfilling $4 million in adaptive vehicle grants for service members and veterans.

This year, in honor of Military Appreciation Month, Interstate Batteries has joined forces with The Fund to extend crucial support, including maintenance and repairs, for these vital resources.

In an exclusive interview, Cody engages in a conversation with the legendary Joe Gibbs, the renowned owner and founder of Joe Gibbs Racing, as well as a three-time Super Bowl-winning NFL Hall of Fame Coach.

Alongside them is Army Sergeant Jason Smith, providing valuable insights into the obstacles faced by America’s veterans and how the racing community is lending its support in this endeavor.