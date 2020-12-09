Radio Now’s Jules Fernandez talks about legacy of DJ Indiana Jones

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DJ Indiana Jones personified hip hop and was a staple for decades in the Indy music scene.

The DJ, whose name was Ron Miner, died last week, Radio Now confirmed. The station on Saturday asked fans to share their memories of and condolences for the DJ, who was 50 years old.

On Wednesday’s “All Indiana,” News 8 Entertainment Insider McKinzie Roth caught up with Jules Fernandez, a radio personality on Radio NOW 100.9, to talk about the city’s huge loss. Watch the video to see the interview.