Raising Cane’s unveils holiday plush puppy to benefit pet welfare initiatives

Raising Cane’s is bringing holiday cheer and community support with its limited-edition holiday plush puppy, “Candy Cane.” Mark Mathias from Raising Cane’s introduced the stuffed toy, explaining its role in supporting local pet welfare organizations. “All proceeds from the sale of Candy Cane plush toys go to benefit pet welfare,” Mathias said, emphasizing the restaurant’s commitment to giving back.

Candy Cane, a festive addition to the Raising Cane’s family, is available in various sizes, including an oversized version through the restaurant’s online store. “If you want to go big for pet welfare, this is the way to do it,” Mathias added.

Known for its dedication to one specialty—chicken fingers—Raising Cane’s has been serving its signature dish for 28 years. “We hand-batter our fresh chicken daily for every order,” Mathias explained. The menu is simple yet perfected, featuring crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw, and their popular Cane’s Sauce. “The sauce is the highlight,” he noted, as fans continue to rave about its unique flavor.

Raising Cane’s beverages, including their sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade, are also crowd favorites. “Our sweet tea strikes the perfect balance—not too sweet, but just right,” Mathias said, noting that many customers enjoy mixing the tea with lemonade for a refreshing Arnold Palmer.

The restaurant’s philanthropic efforts are deeply rooted in its origins. Named after the founder’s dog, Raising Cane, the brand has long supported animal welfare initiatives. “We’re committed to giving back to the communities we serve and taking care of pets,” Mathias said. The plush puppy campaign aligns with this mission, ensuring proceeds go directly to local organizations.

Candy Cane plush toys are available for a limited time at Raising Cane’s locations and online. “It’s a great way to support a cause while spreading holiday cheer,” Mathias said. For more information, visit a Raising Cane’s near you or raisingcanes.com.