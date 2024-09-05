Ran’D Shine bringing magic and comedy to Helium Comedy Club

Comedian and magician Ran’D Shine, who hails from Philadelphia, will perform two shows at Helium Comedy Club tomorrow night. With his unique blend of magic and humor, Shine has amazed audiences worldwide.

He has performed in over 27 countries and hundreds of American cities over the last decade, becoming a global sensation.

Ran’D Shine’s talent has earned him many honors, including being a featured performer at the South African Arts Festival and being named A.P.C.A. College Magician of the Year four times.

He has even performed at two Presidential Inaugurations in Washington, D.C., and is one of the few magicians ever performing at Guantanamo Bay Military Base.

In addition to his live shows, Ran’D Shine has appeared on popular television shows like the CW’s “Masters of Illusion,” “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” and BET’s “Man on the Street.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience his incredible magic and comedy live at Helium Comedy Club!