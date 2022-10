All Indiana

Randall Newsome chats with Chef Richard Blais for National Chili Month

Chef, restauranteur, and television personality Richard Blais joined us to celebrate National Chili Month! He introduced us to the “sensational” combination of peanut butter and chili.

He has created a recipe that entails PB Raviolis with Biergarten Chili. Blais is hosting the first-ever Chili Cookoff on TikTok! To learn more, click here.