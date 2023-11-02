Readers Become Leaders program

Tune in for a conversation with Victor Hill, the Associate Director of NCAA Community Engagement, as he sheds light on the impactful “Readers Become Leaders” initiative.

During the discussion, Hill will also share an exciting sports update—Indianapolis will play host to the first game of the college basketball season, featuring a thrilling matchup between IUPUI and Spalding, set to take place at the iconic Indiana State Fairgrounds.

This event promises to kick off the season with a bang, showcasing the city’s passion for both education and sports. Don’t miss the chance to learn more about these exciting developments!