Recipe for Annessa’s Autumn Warm Grain Salad

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a warm grain salad recipe that is simply perfect for fall!
- 3-4 cups cooked farro
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 red onions, sliced roasted onions
- 4 cups cubed butternut squash
- 2 garlic cloves, grated
- 3 handfuls spinach
- 1 Lucy Rose apple, sliced
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta
- balsamic glaze
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Arrange butternut squash and sliced onions on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Dot a paper towel on the veggies to soak up any moisture. Then, toss them with olive oil, grated garlic, and sprinkle lightly with kosher salt.
- Roast for 30-40 minutes, until butternut squash is caramelized.
- In a good-sized bowl, toss cooked farro with kosher salt. Toss in roasted squash and onions. Tear fresh spinach in your hands and add it to the bowl. Add in sliced apple and lightly toss. Sprinkle on crumbled feta, and give the entire salad a generous drizzle of balsamic glaze. Serve immediately!