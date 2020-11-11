Recipe for Annessa’s Autumn Warm Grain Salad

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a warm grain salad recipe that is simply perfect for fall!

3-4 cups cooked farro

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 red onions, sliced roasted onions

4 cups cubed butternut squash

2 garlic cloves, grated

3 handfuls spinach

1 Lucy Rose apple, sliced

1/2 cup crumbled feta

balsamic glaze