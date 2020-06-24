All Indiana

Recipe for the best potato salad ever

by: Annessa Chumbley
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a popular family recipe that has never before been written down.

  • 8 medium-sized Idaho potatoes 
  • 2 ribs celery, diced 
  • 1 1/2 pounds bacon, cooked until crispy and crumbled 
  • 12 hard boiled eggs1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 cups Hellmann’s mayo 
  • 3/4 cup Plochman’s yellow mustard
  • 1/3 cup (plus more if needed) pickle juice – Polish pickle juice is preferred 
  • 2 teaspoons celery seed 

1. Wash potatoes but don’t peel them. Add them to a large pot and cover with water. Heat on high – with lid on – until potatoes come to a full, rolling boil. Take the lid off, turn down the heat just a bit, but keep the potatoes at a low boil for about 30-45 minutes, until potatoes are fork-tender (but not mushy) 

2. Remove potatoes and drain. Gently peel the skin off potatoes and put them in a large bowl. Let potatoes cool slightly, then gently cut into large chunks. Sprinkle with kosher salt. Add celery and bacon.

 3. Roughly chop eight of the hard-boiled eggs and add to the potatoes. For the other four eggs, use the yolk only; roughly chop those and add to the bowl as well. 

4. To make sauce, stir together mayo, mustard, pickle juice and celery seed. Pour over a bowl while potatoes are still warm. Gently fold together with your hands or a large spatula, being careful not to break up the potatoes too much.  Serve immediately! Or, refrigerate until ready to serve. 

