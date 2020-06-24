Recipe for the best potato salad ever

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a popular family recipe that has never before been written down.

8 medium-sized Idaho potatoes

2 ribs celery, diced

1 1/2 pounds bacon, cooked until crispy and crumbled

12 hard boiled eggs1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups Hellmann’s mayo

3/4 cup Plochman’s yellow mustard

1/3 cup (plus more if needed) pickle juice – Polish pickle juice is preferred

2 teaspoons celery seed



1. Wash potatoes but don’t peel them. Add them to a large pot and cover with water. Heat on high – with lid on – until potatoes come to a full, rolling boil. Take the lid off, turn down the heat just a bit, but keep the potatoes at a low boil for about 30-45 minutes, until potatoes are fork-tender (but not mushy)

2. Remove potatoes and drain. Gently peel the skin off potatoes and put them in a large bowl. Let potatoes cool slightly, then gently cut into large chunks. Sprinkle with kosher salt. Add celery and bacon.

3. Roughly chop eight of the hard-boiled eggs and add to the potatoes. For the other four eggs, use the yolk only; roughly chop those and add to the bowl as well.

4. To make sauce, stir together mayo, mustard, pickle juice and celery seed. Pour over a bowl while potatoes are still warm. Gently fold together with your hands or a large spatula, being careful not to break up the potatoes too much. Serve immediately! Or, refrigerate until ready to serve.

