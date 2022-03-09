All Indiana

March Madness party ideas, Baked Onion Dip recipe

March Madness kicks off this weekend with selection Sunday for men and selection Monday for women.

The start of March Madness is the perfect excuse to prepare for some mad snacking.

Food and lifestyle influencer Meaghan Smith joined us today with tips on prepping for viewing parties and to share her Baked Onion Dip recipe.

Baked Onion Dip

Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sweet onion, chopped

1 tbsp parmesan cheese, shredded

¼ tsp garlic, minced

1 cup swiss cheese, shredded

Mikesell’s potato chips

Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, onion, Parmesan cheese, garlic salt and Swiss cheese. Move mixture into a deep baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 325°F until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Serve with Mikesell’s Zesty Barbecue Potato Chips.

Soon, you can sign up for WISH-TV’s Bracket Bonanza. For more information click here.

For more from Meaghan visit, MerandMegsEscapades.com.